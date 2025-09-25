NaMo Drone Didi Yojana empowers rural women, boosts farm incomes in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Sep 25 Navratri, the festival symbolising devotion and the spirit of womanhood, has once again brought focus to the power of women. In Gujarat, this spirit of empowerment is being realized not only in cultural celebrations but also in the fields, where women are transforming agriculture with cutting-edge drone technology under the NaMo Drone Didi Yojana, as shared by the Gujarat government.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, the scheme aims to provide drones to women-led self-help groups, enabling them to spray pesticides and manage crops more efficiently.

With Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel leading its implementation in Gujarat, the program has become a model of women’s economic independence and technological adoption in rural areas.

The initiative, part of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission, is designed to reduce labor costs, improve farm productivity, and create new income streams for trained women drone pilots and technicians.

Today, women known as Drone Didis are emerging as pioneers in the agricultural sector, taking technology from workshops to the fields.

In Rajkot’s Nanavada village, 33-year-old Sonalben Pambhar has become a local icon. Once a homemaker, Sonalben underwent training in Pune and Rajkot to become a certified drone operator.

On June 10, 2024, she conducted her first pesticide spray using a drone on cotton and groundnut crops. Within a year, she had worked with 1,740 farmers, spraying fields of groundnut, soybean, pigeon pea, cotton, chickpea, and peas.

Her earnings crossed Rs 15.38 lakh, earning her the title of “Lakhpati Didi".

“This scheme has changed my life. I now have a new identity in my community, and my family’s standard of living has improved significantly,” she said, expressing gratitude to the Mission Mangalam department and Prime Minister Modi.

In Banaskantha’s Varsada village, 29-year-old Bhavnaben Choudhary, who holds a bachelor’s degree, was introduced to drones through her Sakhi Mandal under the Rural Livelihood Mission.

After completing a 15-day residential training at Ahmedabad’s Indus University, she secured her drone pilot license and began spraying pesticides on local farms.

Today, she earns over Rs 50,000 a month, gaining not just financial stability but also respect and recognition in her community.

“I never imagined I would fly drones in the fields. This scheme has given me both independence and dignity,” she said.

The NaMo Drone Didi Yojana has become a game-changer in Gujarat’s rural economy. Women who once had little exposure to technology are now mastering advanced equipment and building sustainable livelihoods.

Beyond economic empowerment, the scheme has instilled confidence, turned beneficiaries into role models, and reinforced the government’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor