'Namo Yuva Run': Tejasvi Surya, Milind Soman push for drug-free, fit India

Mumbai, Sep 21 As the 'Namo Yuva Run' witnessed enthusiastic participation from thousands of young people on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya called it a "powerful step" toward fitness and a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' (drug-free India).

Organised nationwide by the BJYM, the marathon is part of the BJP's Seva Pakhwada celebrations to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17.

The initiative focuses on youth fitness and raising awareness against drug abuse, and large-scale runs are being held at 75 locations across the country.

In Mumbai, the event was flagged off by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, and several senior leaders.

Actor and fitness icon Milind Soman, who has been named the brand ambassador of the event, also joined the campaign, lending his presence to inspire youth.

Speaking to IANS at the event, Tejasvi Surya said, "To mark PM Modi's 75th birthday, the Seva Pakhwada is being organised by the party. As part of a pledge for a drug-free India, large runs have been organised at 75 locations across the country."

"Over 10,000 youth have joined us here in Mumbai today. I am extremely grateful to Milind Soman for being the ambassador for this event and motivating everyone to stay fit," he added.

Calling the marathon a "good initiative," Milind Soman praised the campaign for spreading the message of health and determination.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "It's a very good initiative. Whenever such a run is organised, I feel very happy. This occasion is even more special as it is being organised to mark our Prime Minister's birthday. Over 10 lakh people are joining this movement across the nation today."

"The Prime Minister's and our dream is to ensure that we achieve the dream of Fit India and 'Nasha Mukt Bharat', and move forward towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. If we make efforts, we will definitely succeed," he added.

The 'Namo Yuva Run', blending fitness with social responsibility, turned into a nationwide celebration of youth participation, carrying forward the message of a healthier, drug-free and stronger India.

