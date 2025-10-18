Nandurbar Accident: 8 Devotees Killed, Several Injured As Vehicle Overturns at Chandsaili Ghat in Maharashtra

Nandurbar Accident News: Eight devotees died and several others were injured when a vehicle overturned in Chandsaili Ghat while returning from the Astamba Rishi pilgrimage in Nandurbar district on Saturday, October 18, 2025. According to the reports, the accident occurred at near Makad Tekdi in the Dhadgaon-Taloda area. The pickup vehicle carrying the pilgrims lost control while navigating the ghat and overturned.

Rescue teams reached the site quickly and took the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injured have been admitted to Taloda Sub-District Hospital. According to media reports, 28 others were injured, and 15 of them are in serious condition. Officials said several of the injured are in serious condition, and the death toll could rise.

Foreign Nationals Die on Samruddhi Highway

On the Samruddhi Highway, two separate accidents claimed three lives. In Malegaon, Washim district, an Innova car lost control and hit a divider. Two Myanmar nationals, including a 10-year-old child, died instantly. The vehicle was travelling from Mumbai to Nagpur. In another accident near Shahapur, one person died and two others were injured.