'Nanha Gandhi' steals the spotlight at Maha Kumbh with a message of cleanliness

Prayagraj, Feb 4 On the 23rd day of the Maha Kumbh in the spiritual city of Sangam, Prayagraj, a unique little figure has captured the hearts and attention of thousands of devotees—none other than 'Nanha Gandhi', a young boy spreading the vital message of cleanliness.

Amidst the sacred rituals and millions of pilgrims flocking to take a holy dip in the divine waters, this tiny ambassador for hygiene is calling on everyone to keep their surroundings clean, with the Ganga River at the forefront of his mission.

Golu, a young boy from Delhi, who has taken on the role of Nanha Gandhi, explained his purpose: "I stand here to encourage people visiting Prayagraj to clean the environment and the Ganga river. I hope my message inspires them to keep the surroundings clean."

His sincere dedication and passion for cleanliness have made him a standout figure at the Maha Kumbh Mela, as pilgrims approach him not just for his message, but also for photos and selfies to capture a moment of inspiration.

A female devotee, touched by his efforts, shared, “This little boy is spreading such a beautiful message—if India is clean, it will be healthy. His words resonate with every pilgrim here. It's a reminder from children about the importance of cleanliness that we all must embrace."

Another devotee, Anirudh Pratap, remarked on the connection between Nanha Gandhi and Prime Minister Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission: “Just like our Prime Minister, this little one is reminding everyone of the importance of keeping our surroundings clean, especially the holy Ganga. His enthusiasm is contagious, and it inspires us all.”

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a massive religious gathering held in Prayagraj, draws millions of Hindus from around the world who believe that bathing in the sacred rivers purifies them spiritually. This year’s festival, known as the Maha Kumbh Mela, holds extra significance—it only occurs once every 144 years, drawing even more pilgrims than usual.

As the holy city plays host to this grand spectacle, Nanha Gandhi stands as a beacon of the vital message of cleanliness—one that resonates deeply in the hearts of all who come to witness the Kumbh Mela. His presence reminds us that even the youngest among us can inspire change and that a clean India is a healthy India.

