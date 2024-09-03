Naqvi slams Cong on caste census issue, takes dig at Mamata's tall claims on justice

New Delhi, Sep 3 BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday criticised the Congress for politicising the caste census issue, emphasising that the focus should be on addressing social concerns rather than political agendas.

His remarks came in response to a statement by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who questioned the BJP's stance on the caste census.

Ramesh, in a post on X, queried whether the RSS had given the green light for the Prime Minister to "hijack another guarantee of the Congress and conduct a caste census," further asking if the Sangh had "veto power" on the matter.

Responding to this, Naqvi stated, "For some, a caste-based census is part of their political agenda. However, this is a social issue, not a political one. Those advocating for a caste-based census are primarily focused on caste and political agendas."

The BJP leader also commented on the speculation surrounding a potential alliance between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana.

"The conflicts in Delhi and the so-called alliance in Haryana? It's easy to see how long this friendship will endure, and the people of Haryana are also aware of it," he told IANS.

The BJP leader also took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating, "If someone regains consciousness after ruining everything, what good is that realisation? The government and the party, which were protecting those guilty of crimes, are now engaged in covering up."

"There is no benefit in realising things after everything has been ruined. They should reflect on who provided protection to the guilty," he concluded.

Regarding the Supreme Court's stance on the bulldozer action in Uttar Pradesh, Naqvi noted, "I do not delve into technicalities. In Uttar Pradesh, there were rioters, gangsters, criminals, and dacoits. But practically speaking, the bulldozer action created an atmosphere of fear among them, leading to a sense of security and trust in society."

"So, whether it needs to be made technical or not, the fact remains that the action instilled fear among gangsters, dacoits, and rioters, fostering a trustful atmosphere in society," he added.

