Naqvi slams Oppn over Bihar voter revision drive objections, backs EC’s SIR

New Delhi, July 12 Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has hit out at the Opposition over criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted by the Election Commission in Bihar.

In a strong rebuttal, Naqvi said the Opposition is “trying to create fear and confusion” among the public, as they are unable to accept their political irrelevance and continued exclusion from power.

Speaking to IANS on Saturday in New Delhi, Naqvi emphasised that the Supreme Court has not stayed the ECI’s SIR drive during its recent proceedings, reaffirming its constitutional validity. “No eligible voter’s rights will be taken away. But there must be effective checks to ensure that illegal foreigners” referring to illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, “do not find a place in the voters’ list,” he said.

He described the ECI’s exercise as a necessary step to uphold electoral integrity and transparency. “The drive is essential to ensure that only genuine Indian citizens are allowed to vote,” he added.

Targeting the Congress and the RJD, Naqvi accused them of spreading misinformation and attempting to regain power through manipulation.

“These parties are family-run enterprises. The people of Bihar and the country have rejected this kind of politics. Today’s India wants reform, development, and good governance — something that is being delivered under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” he stated.

In a scathing comment, Naqvi labelled Opposition leaders as “parachute ke virasat vaale log” (those who inherit power by birth), asserting that the era of dynastic politics is over.

“The nation is no longer willing to accept leaders who believe they are entitled to rule simply by virtue of their birth,” he said.

The SIR drive in Bihar has stirred a political debate, with the Opposition raising concerns over voter disenfranchisement, while the BJP maintains it is a step towards free and fair elections.

