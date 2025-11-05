Nara Lokesh congratulates Zohran Mamdani, calls his campaign masterclass in modern politics

Amaravati, Nov 5 Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development, Information Technology and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh has congratulated Zohran Mamdani on his election as Mayor of New York City.

Lokesh, son of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, said that Zoharn Mamdani's campaign had been a masterclass in modern politics.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary took to 'X' to congratulate Zohran Mamdani on winning the New York City mayoral race.

"As a young politician of Indian heritage, his campaign has been a masterclass in modern politics -sharp messaging, smart social media and authentic people connect. Politics evolves, and so must we. Lots of lessons for budding politicians across the world," wrote Lokesh.

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani has been elected as the mayor of New York City, defeating former New York governor Andrew Cuomo. The 34-year-old became the first Muslim and first of Indian descent to hold the office.

Born on October 18, 1991, in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani is the son of Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani and acclaimed Indian filmmaker Mira Nair.

His early years took him from Uganda to South Africa and then to New York City, where he attended the Bank Street School for Children and Bronx High School of Science.

He graduated from Bowdoin College in 2014 with a degree in Africana Studies, where he co-founded a Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.

In his victory speech, Mamdani quoted India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to declare that with his win, the city has stepped out from the old into the new.

Mamdani, who is also the youngest to hold the office of New York City mayor, also stated that his victory toppled a political dynasty.

"Standing before you, I think of the words of Jawaharlal Nehru - a moment comes, but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight, we have stepped out from the old into the new," he said in his victory speech.

