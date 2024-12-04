Narain Singh Chaura: The man who attempted to attack Sukhbir Badal at Golden Temple

New Delhi, Dec 4 Narain Singh Chaura, an alleged associate of the banned pro-Khalistan group Babbar Khalsa, was arrested on Wednesday morning for attempting to fire on former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal, at the Golden Temple's gate in Amritsar.

The incident occurred around 9 A.M. while Sukhbir Singh Badal, confined to a wheelchair, was fulfilling a religious penance assigned by the Akal Takht in connection with a sacrilege case.

As he performed 'sewa' at the shrine's entrance, Chaura allegedly attempted to attack him but was quickly overpowered by bystanders. Fortunately, Sukhbir Singh Badal escaped unharmed.

A video of the incident appeared, showing Chaura slowly approaching the gate and then taking a gun out of his pocket with a shaky hand. A man near Sukhbir Singh Badal quickly noticed him and approached Chaura and held his hand to stop him from firing at the leader.

Narain Singh Chaura, 68, hails from Chaura village in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district and was born on April 4, 1956, to Chanam Singh and Gurnam Kaur.

He is believed to be the mastermind behind the 2004 Burail jailbreak. The daring escape involved digging a 104-foot tunnel that allowed four inmates to flee, including Babbar Khalsa leader Jagtar Singh Hawara and two of the assassins of late Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.

According to police, Chaura had crossed over to Pakistan in 1984 and was instrumental in smuggling weapons and explosives into Punjab during the initial phase of militancy. He was allegedly associated with the Khalistan Liberation Force and the Akal Federation.

While in Pakistan, he allegedly authored a book on guerrilla warfare and other "seditious" literature.

Previously arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Ropar districts in 2013, Chaura was granted bail in 2018.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor