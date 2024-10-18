Narayan Sai to meet his father Asaram in Jodhpur jail after 11 years

Jaipur, Oct 18 The Gujarat High Court on Friday allowed imprisoned rape convict Narayan Sai to meet his father and self-styled godman Asaram in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur jail for four hours on “humanitarian grounds” considering the health and age factor of the latter.

Asaram recently was taken to a Pune-based ayurvedic hospital after he complained of illness. Narayan Sai is lodged in Surat's Lajpore Jail on rape charges.

Sai had filed an application in Gujarat High Court to meet his father which was granted by the court.

The bench comprising Justices Ilesh Vora and SV Pinto directed Sai to be taken to the jail by air, and accompanied by a delegation of police officers at his own cost, to meet his father.

Sai, who has been convicted and sentenced to life in a rape case by a Surat sessions court, had argued in the court that his father Asaram Bapu has been admitted to a Jodhpur hospital and his condition is not stable.

The bench further said that Sai will be taken with police escort and be lodged in Jodhpur during the “entire period” where he will meet his father for four hours.

It further said that the Jodhpur jail authority shall not permit any other person “such as sister, mother or any other person to meet the applicant during the entire period” and except Sai, no other person will be present during their meeting.

Narayan Sai has also been directed to deposit an amount of Rs 5 lakh while the court has also not agreed to grant interim bail of 30 days.

Sai will be taken from Surat jail to Jodhpur by a special plane and will be accompanied by an ACP, a PI, two head constables and two constables.

Sai was arrested in the year 2013 on charges of sexual exploitation of two sisters in Surat. Both the sisters had lodged a complaint that in the years 2002 and 2005, the father and son raped them many times.

Delhi Police arrested Narayan Sai from the Punjab-Haryana border in 2013 and was sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime.

