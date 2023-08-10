Narayana Murthy emphasises on right to practice own belief, faith

Kolkata, Aug 10 Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on Thursday emphasised on the necessity of Indian people to have the right to practice their own belief and faith.

Speaking at the convocation of the Techno India University in Kolkata, Murthy also emphasised that none should enforce his or her own faith and belief on others.

To substantiate his point, Murthy quoted former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt who stressed on freedom of expression, faith and freedom from fear and want, in order to establish a true democratic system.

The Infosys co-founder also cautioned against the rise in population rate in India, and said that arresting population growth should be the prime focus in the present context.

He also quoted statistics on poor per capita land availability in India compared to the corresponding figures in countries like the US, Brazil and China.

According to Murthy, the rise in population will pose a major crisis for the country in the coming two decades.

He also said that population control measures are not uniform throughout the country, where some pockets are making good progress, while some others are lagging.

