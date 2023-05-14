Narco-terror module busted in J&K's Kupwara; 4 held

Srinagar, May 14 In a major success against inter-state narco-terror smuggling syndicate originating from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested four smugglers involved in running the module in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

"Acting on a credible input regarding a Punjab-based narco smuggler that had arrived in the district at a pre-decided location to take a consignment of narcotics, a joint search operation by Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in Zurhama area of Trehgam police station on May 12, 2023, at 18:30 hrs at Zurhama," the Army said.

"On termination of the search operation, four persons, including a non-local were arrested, while they were in the process of exchanging nearly eight kg of smuggled narcotics and Rs five lakh of Indian currency."

The Army added that during the preliminary investigations, it has revealed that the narcotics consignment was sent by two POJK-based terrorist handlers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"This is yet another example of the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terror groups to disrupt peace and harmony in the Valley. However, Indian Army and all security forces of Jammu and Kashmir remains steadfast in their task to not to allow the adversary to disturb stability in Kashmir," the Army said.



