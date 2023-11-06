Narcotic smuggler’s bank account frozen in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 6 In a significant development on Monday, authorities froze the bank account of a narcotic smuggler in J&K’s Bandipora district.

Police said the bank account of a narcotic smuggler identified as Aamir Rashid Sheikh has been frozen under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“The account has a balance of Rs 1,70,807.

"The action has been taken by the competent authority and administrator of the smugglers & foreign exchange manipulators act (SAFEMA) 1976 New Delhi and under Section 68F(2) of the NDPS Act, which empowers authorities to freeze the assets of individuals involved in drug trafficking.

“The freezing of the smuggler’s assets will not only disrupt his illegal activities, but also send a clear message to others involved in the drug trade”, police said in its official X-post.

