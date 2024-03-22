Narcotics smuggler escapes from police custody in Jammu

Jammu, March 22 A narcotics smuggler from Punjab escaped from police custody in Jammu city on Friday, an official said.

Balraj Singh of Sehora in Amritsar and Pawan Kumar of Udhampur were arrested on March 18 after personnel of the Narwal police post recovered 9 grams of a heroin-like substance from their possession.

The two were produced before a court in Janipur court complex in Jammu for seeking their remand.

"One of the two escaped from the court complex and a manhunt has been launched to trace him," an official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor