Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Pune Court gives lifers to 2 sharpshooters; 3 acquitted

Pune (Maharashtra), May 10 A Sessions Court here on Friday pronounced two persons guilty and acquitted three others accused in the sensational daylight killing of medico and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Delivering the verdict in the 11-year-old case that grabbed national headlines, the court slapped a life sentence on the two sharp-shooters, Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure plus a fine of Rs 5-lakhs each.

Three others accused in the same case, Sanjeev Punhalekar, Dr Virendra Tawade and Vikram Bhave, have been acquitted for lack of evidence, said a lawyer from the legal teams.

A prosecution lawyer representing the Dabholkar family said that they would challenge the verdict in the Bombay High Court and also the Supreme Court.

The case with political ramifications was investigated by multiple agencies including Pune Police, Crime Branch and Central Bureau of Investigation.

