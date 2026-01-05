Narendra Modi first Indian PM to show deep faith in temples, says Swami Ravindra Puri

Prayagraj, Jan 5 With the beginning of the month of Magh, the Magh Mela has started, and the Panchkosi Parikrama, which awakens Sanatan tradition, faith, and cultural consciousness, has also commenced. Pilgrims, including saints and sadhus from various akharas, were seen performing rituals along the Triveni Sangam here.

In this context, the saints of the Akhara Parishad expressed their views on the completion of 1,000 years since the attack on Somnath Temple and thanked the Uttar Pradesh government for making convenient arrangements.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), said that the Juna Akhara has come with thousands of saints.

“We have also come for the holy bath, and we will perform it today. We intend to follow the ritual throughout this month-long event. Earlier, we all came to this place for the Kumbh bath, and now it feels like a mini Kumbh. The administration has fully prepared for the fair and the Panchkosi Parikrama, and every arrangement has been made for the devotees,” he said.

Commenting on the 1,000 years since the attack on Somnath Temple, he said, “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first Indian PM whose devotion to temples is so evident. He regards Lord Shiva as his Ishta Devata. His faith is not only in Somnath, but also in Kedarnath. Regarding the incidents affecting Hindus in Bangladesh, our Home Minister has been very active and is monitoring the situation closely. What is happening to Hindus there is tragic, and we condemn it.”

Shankaracharya Swami Narendranand Saraswati, Shankaracharya of Kashi Sumeru Peeth, said, “From Paush Purnima to the next Magh Purnima, this fair continues for a month, sometimes even until Shivratri. Traditionally, saints come here to worship at the Triveni Sangam of the Ganga. This journey began in Satya Yuga and continues today. It is not just a parikrama but a symbol of the faith of Hindus.”

He further added, “Bathing in the Narmada and Ganga purifies the mind and body and paves the way to attain Bhagwat. On the completion of 1,000 years since the attack on Somnath Temple, it is a reminder that while some miscreants looted temples and attacked them, some temples remain in a state of neglect.”

Hari Giri, the custodian of Juna Akhara, said, “Today’s Panchkosi Parikrama is an ancient tradition, believed to be hundreds of thousands of years old. As you know, it was originally performed by Lord Ganesha, followed by other divine incarnations.”

He also thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, adding, “Thanks to their efforts, Prayag remains sacred today. Earlier, meat and eggs used to be sold here, but after CM Yogi’s decision, all such sales have stopped.”

