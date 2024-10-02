Narendra Modi Govt Releases Rs 5858.60 Crore to 14 Flood-Affected States

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released Rs5,858.60 crore to 14 flood-affected states as the central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and as an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) were deployed to the flood-affected states of Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Tripura, Nagaland, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Manipur to conduct on-the-spot assessments of the damages.

IMCTs will soon be sent to Bihar and West Bengal, which have also been recently affected by floods, for a similar on-the-spot assessment of damages. According to the MHA, after the IMCTs' assessment reports are received, additional financial assistance from the NDRF will be approved for the disaster-affected states, as per established procedures.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, more than Rs14,958 crore has been released to 21 states this year. The Ministry of Home Affairs has released Rs5,858.60 crore to 14 flood-affected states. This includes Rs1,492 crore to Maharashtra, Rs1,036 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Rs716 crore to Assam, Rs 655.60 crore to Bihar, Rs600 crore to Gujarat, Rs189.20 crore to Himachal Pradesh, Rs145.60 crore to Kerala, Rs50 crore to Manipur, Rs21.60 crore to Mizoram, Rs19.20 crore to Nagaland, Rs23.60 crore to Sikkim, Rs416.80 crore to Telangana, Rs25 crore to Tripura, and Rs468 crore to West Bengal. These states have been impacted by extremely heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides during this year's south-west monsoon.

The Centre has released more than Rs14,958 crore to 21 states this year, said the MHA. This includes Rs9,044.80 crore from the SDRF to 21 states, Rs4,528.66 crore from the NDRF to 15 states, and Rs1,385.45 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 states.

In addition to financial aid, the central government has also provided logistical support, including the deployment of necessary NDRF teams, Army units, and Air Force assistance to all flood-affected states.