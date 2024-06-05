Narendra Modi Resigns as Prime Minister of India Ahead of Oath-Taking Ceremony After NDA Wins Lok Sabha Election 2024

BJP-led NDA secured a majority of seats in 2024 Lok Sabha election. ahead of oath taking ceremony on June 8. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet submitted their resignation to President Droupadi Murmu. President has accepted the Prime Minister's resignation and requested that he, along with the Union Council of Ministers, continue in office until the new government is formed, according to a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Narendra Modi is expected to be sworn in for a third consecutive term on Saturday, June 8, following the Lok Sabha elections, which resulted in a clear majority for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The swearing-in ceremony for the Union Cabinet is also anticipated to occur on the same day.

On Wednesday morning, the Union Cabinet convened at the Prime Minister's residence, a day after the election results were announced. Sources revealed that the Cabinet recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha. The meeting, which started at 11:30 am, was followed by a session of the council of ministers. This marked the final meeting of Modi's second-term Cabinet and council of ministers. The Cabinet's recommendation to dissolve the current Lok Sabha facilitates the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha, with the term of the 17th Lok Sabha ending on June 16. The meeting also reviewed the election results and discussed the formation of the next government.

In 2024 Lok Sabha election BJP secured 240 seats and NDA as a whole secured 293 seats. While opposition congress secured 99 seats and INDIA bloc secured as 233 seats.