"Narendra Modi Set To Become Second PM After Nehru To Serve 3 Consecutive Terms": BJP's OP Choudhary

Minister of Finance of Chhattisgarh, OP Choudhary, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievement of being the second leader in Indian history to secure three consecutive terms in office. "The people of India have blessed PM Modi as he is going to become the second person after Pandit Nehru to be the PM in three straight terms," Choudhary said.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition bloc, Choudhary said that their recent electoral outcome of the Lok Sabha elections is equal to a student passing exams with marginal success. Mocking at the Congress's seat tally, Choudhary suggested that the party's victories were akin to passing exams with supplementary papers or scraping through with a third division.

"It's good that Congress is happy by winning seats in just two digits, they are like a child who passes by giving supplementary and that too by third division and sometimes mistakenly gets the second division. It seems unlikely for them to reach a majority for the next 4-5 years," Choudhary said. The BJP won nine out of 10 seats in Chhattisgarh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls while the Congress won one seat and in 2019, BJP won nine out of 11 seats.

Notably, PM Modi has defeated Congress candidate Ajay Rai with a margin of 1,52,513 votes, according to the Election Commission of India. Prime Minister Modi received 6,12,970 votes while Ajay Rai received 4,60,457 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Ather Jamal Lari was in the third position with 33,766 votes.

Also Read: Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi on Historic Third Term Victory, Says “Looking Forward to…”

"PM Modi respectfully accepted the certificate, calling it a mandate from the people," the release said. On Friday, the President appointed Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India. The President indicated the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.

Meanwhile, special security measures have also been arranged for foreign dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony, including enhanced protocols at three designated hotels where the dignitaries will be staying.In addition to on-ground security, Delhi Police issued a public advisory on Friday announcing a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

The advisory prohibits the operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, which aims to prevent any potential threats from criminal, anti-social elements, or terrorists during the swearing-in ceremony.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 292 seats, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.