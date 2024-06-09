Narendra Modi to take oath as Prime Minister at 7.15 pm today

New Delhi, June 9 PM Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister for the third straight term on Sunday evening.

Alongside PM Modi, sources said that some members of his council of ministers will also take their oath.

The oath ceremony will take place at 7.15 p.m. at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Modi started the day by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal.

He then went to the National War Memorial and laid a wreath there. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accompanied PM Modi at the War Memorial.

The oath ceremony will be attended by several leaders from the neighbouring countries. Those who have confirmed participation include President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda' and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay.

With this oath, PM Modi will equal the third term in office record of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who won in 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

