Narhari Singh Bangar takes charge as Municipal Commissioner of Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 3 Senior IAS officer Narhari Singh Bangar on Wednesday took charge as the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG).

Earlier, he was serving as Director of the Agriculture Department in Haryana.

After taking charge the newly appointed Commissioner said that improving the cleanliness system in Gurugram will be his priority.

"Along with cleanliness, work will also be done expeditiously towards providing better civic facilities in the city. Appropriate steps will also be taken to increase the revenue of the MCG. A policy of zero tolerance will be adopted on encroachment and illegal constructions in Gurugram," the Commissioner said.

He told the officials that the officers and employees should go to their respective areas every day and get the cleanliness system rectified.

He also suggested to talking various RWAs and other associations.

"Officials should make concrete arrangements in advance to deal with any emergency related to cleanliness so that the situation does not worsen in future,” he said.

He asked the officers to ensure that the solid waste management rules are followed and if someone does not follow the rules, then challans must be issued against them and ensure the recovery by adding the challan amount to their water bill.

