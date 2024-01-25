'Nari Shakti' to be on display at 75th Republic Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 25 For the first time, the Republic Day parade on Friday (January 26) will be heralded by over 100 women artistes playing Indian musical instruments.

The Defence Ministry said that the parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by these women artists.

It will also witness the maiden participation of an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path.

Women pilots will also enthrall the audience during the Fly-past, representing "Nari Shakti".

The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also consist of only women personnel, official added.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 75th Republic Day from Kartavya Path.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest at the parade.

The Defence Ministry said: "Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 Special Guests -- an initiative which will provide an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage 'Jan Bhagidari'."

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.

Four Mi-17 IV helicopters will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

This will be followed by 'Aavaahan', a band performance by over 100 women artistes playing various types of percussion instruments, symbolising "Nari Shakti", a Defence Ministry official said.

Kartavya Path will be witness to a march past by a combined Band and Marching contingent of the French Armed Forces.

One Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft and two Rafale fighter jets of the French Air & Space Force will fly above the contingents while they march past the saluting dais, the official added.

The first army contingent leading the Mechanised Column will be of 61 Cavalry, led by Major Yashdeep Ahlawat.

Raised in 1953, the 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the world, with the amalgamation of all the 'State Horsed Cavalry Units'.

It will be followed by 11 Mechanised Columns, 12 marching contingents, and a fly past by Advanced Light Helicopters of Army Aviation Corps.

Tank T-90 Bhishma, NAG Missile System, Infantry Combat Vehicle, All-Terrain Vehicle, Pinaka, Weapon Locating Radar System 'Swathi', Sarvatra Mobile Bridging System, Drone Jammer System, and Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile System among others will be the main attractions in the mechanised columns, the Defence Ministry said.

An official said that marching down the Kartavya Path for the first time would be an all-women Tri-Service contingent, led by Captain Sandhya of Military Police, with three supernumerary officers Captain Sharanya Rao, Sub Lieutenant Anshu Yadav & Flight Lieutenant Shrishti Rao, and an all-women Armed Forces Medical Services contingent, headed by Major Srishti Khullar with Captain Amba Samant of Army Dental Corps, Surgeon Lieutenant Kanchana of Indian Navy, and Flight Lieutenant Dhivya Priya of Indian Air Force. The Army Marching Contingents will include The Madras Regiment, The Grenadiers, Rajputana Rifles, Sikh Regiment and the Kumaon Regiment.

The Indian Navy contingent will consist of 144 men and women Agniveers, led by Lt Prajwal M as Contingent Commander and Lt Mudita Goyal, Lt Sharvani Supreiya and Lt Devika H as Platoon Commanders.

It will be followed by the Naval Tableau, depicting the themes 'Nari Shakti' and 'Sea Power Across the Oceans Through Indigenisation', official added.

IAF's 'fly-past' will commence with a breath-taking air show by 54 aircraft, helicopters.

These include three aircraft from the French Air and Space Force, 46 from the Indian Air Force, one from the Indian Navy, and four helicopters from the Indian Army.

Vintage as well as modern aircraft such as Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas’, Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29 Upgrade, P-8I, Jaguar, Dakota, Dornier, C-17, C-130J as well as Light Combat Helicopter ‘Prachand’, Advanced Light Helicopters and Apaches will display various formations, including Tejas, Netra, Varuna, Vajraang, Trishul, Amrit, Prachand, Arjan and Tangail.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor