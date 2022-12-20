Narottam Mishra questions Indira and Rajiv Gandhi's "sacrifices"

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday refused to call the assassinations of two former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and her son Rajiv Gandhi as sacrifices made for the nation.

Mishra was reacting to Congress President's "dog" remark, wherein Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday in Rajasthan and again on Tuesday in parliament said that while Congress leaders had sacrificed their lives for the country "did BJP leaders do the same".

The Madhya Pradesh Minister and BJP leader said: "It should be condemned. If he (Kharge) considers the sacrifice of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi as a sacrifice for the nation then he should have a look at West Bengal, Kerala, and Tripura where hundreds of BJP and RSS workers sacrifice their lives for the unity of the nation."

Kharge on Monday said: "We gave freedom to the country and Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity of the country. Our party leaders gave their lives, what did you (BJP) do? Has even any dog in your house died for the country? Has (someone) made any sacrifice? No."

Parliament on Tuesday was disrupted as the BJP demanded an apology from the Congress over Kahrge's controversial comments Monday while hitting out at the BJP for mocking Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as "Bharat todo (Divide India)".

At an Alwar rally, the Congress president said his party "won independence for the country", and its leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives.

Kharge also slammed the government for not allowing a discussion in parliament on the border row with China.

The BJP on Tuesday demanded an apology as soon as the session began. "We condemn Mallikarjun Kharge's comments, the way he used offensive language and tried to spread a lie. He should apologise..," said Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated on 31 October 1984 at her Safdarjung Road residence in New Delhi. She was killed by her bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh following Operation Blue Star, a military action she ordered to remove Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his followers from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab.

Rajiv Gandhi was the second prime minister to be assassinated after his mother Indira Gandhi. He was killed by the LTTE on May 21, 1991 in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor