Narrow escape for 15 as fire breaks out in residential apartment in Haryana

Chandigarh, Nov 12 At least 15 people had a narrow escape after a fire broke out on the seventh floor of a residential apartment in Haryana's Sonipat, police said on Sunday.

"Fifteen people have been rescued to safety," a police official said. The fire broke out on Saturday night.

He said the fire was brought under control. Fire tenders from nearby Delhi also reached the spot to control it.

