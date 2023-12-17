Narrow escape for passengers as bus driver suffers paralysis attack in Bihar

Patna, Dec 17 A luxury bus went down into an agricultural field after its driver suffered a paralysis attack in Bihar's Khagaria on Saturday.

At the time of the incident, 25 passengers were onboard. All passengers survived with minor injuries.

According to passengers and eyewitnesses, when the driver felt the paralysis attack, he applied brakes and tried to park the vehicle on the roadside but the vehicle rolled down in the agricultural field.

Following the mishap, local farmers and passersby immediately initiated the rescue operation and deboarded the passengers and driver of the bus.

The local police after receiving the information immediately reached the spot and took the injured persons into hospital. As all of them have minor injuries, the doctors have discharged them after preliminary treatment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor