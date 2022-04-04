Nashik train accident: Central Railway underway the restoration work of Lahavit-Devlali track

Restoration work of the railway track between Lahavit and Devlali in Nashik, following the unfortunate incident of derailment of (LTT) Jaynagar Pawan Express on Sunday afternoon, is being done on priority basis by the railway authorities.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, Mumbai, Shivaji M Sutar on his Twitter updated about the restoration work of the damaged track.

He tweeted, "Every effort is being made by @Central_Railway to restore the line as soon as possible. Staff on overhead equipment wire vehicle is working hard to finish the work in time. From-derailment site between Lahavit-Devlali."

CPRO informed that with the toppling of all derailed coaches by 6.20 am on Monday morning, the restoration work is expected to be completed by afternoon today.

The track linking work is in progress. About 300 meters of the track are damaged for which about 500 laborers are working at the site. 2 JCB, 4 Hydra, and 2 Poclain machines have been deployed for the restoration work. Sleeper, rail replacement work along with track packing is underway, said the officer.

Due to the derailment, all trains running on the Devlali-Lahavit line stand cancelled/diverted.

A total of 11 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Jaynagar Pawan Express were derailed near Nashik on Sunday afternoon around 3.10 pm between Lahavit and Devlali in the Bhusaval division.

Minor injuries to two passengers were reported in the train derailment and they were given primary treatment. informed the Central Railway on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

