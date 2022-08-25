Nashik: Villagers await completion of bridge across Daman for decades

Merely holding elections and making promises will not produce a government that can address urgent challenges, and one such example can be seen in Nashik where people in three villages have been demanding construction of a bridge near the Daman river for decades.

Successive governments in Maharashtra have been neglecting the demand of the people residing near the Daman river who are compelled to risk their lives for the past 60 years.

Villagers complained that "they have been asking for the construct of the bridge for the past 60 years but no government has fulfilled their request."

Residents of Murumabadi, Tadlachi Bari and Cholmukh villages in Harsul of Nashik district said that they have to cross the Daman river - risking their lives every day - to reach their farms and schools, in the absence of a bridge.

One of the locals working in Zila Parishad Primary School said that even small children studying in Class 5 are forced to walk through the river, in order to reach the school, which lies in the neighbouring village. He also said that farmers too face difficulty in reaching their farms.

"I work in Zila Parishad Primary School, Murumabadi. These villagers are engaged in farming and face difficulty in even reaching their farms. They've to cross neck-deep water to reach there. People living in adjoining areas has been demanding for the past 60 years. Students also take the same route to reach a school in the neighbouring village," the local said.

One of the students also talked about the difficulties they face due to the absence of a bridge or nearby facilities.

"We have to cross the river to get to the school, even when the water level gets up, we go to the school by crossing the river. We also don't have any shops nearby, so we have to cross the river to get groceries and other essentials. We demand the government for a bridge here", the local student said," another student said.

( With inputs from ANI )

