Nation has always witnessed the power of voters: Goa Governor

Panaji, Jan 26 Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday said that the nation has always witnessed the power of voters in a democratic set-up while appreciating the "efficiency and integrity" of the Election Commission.

Pillai said that the crux of democracy lies in the free and fair election process of the country.

"The nation has always witnessed the power of voters in the democratic set up wherein people have shaken political power and protected its freedom," he said.

Pillai was speaking on the occasion of 14th National Voters' Day Programme organised by Office of the Chief Electoral Officer in association with District Election Officer, South Goa held at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.

While stressing on the power of voters, the Governor recalled the political situation during 1971 to 1977 in the country and described how people enjoying their right to vote was "brought down".

Praising the Indian Constitution, Pillai said that constitutions of neighbouring countries have faced challenges during the course of time but Indian Constitution has still been standing tall and upholding its democratic values.

"Although the country has diverse cultures and languages, it has blended with the unity of people. The Election Commission is tirelessly working towards promoting the integrity and sovereignty of the nation. Goa has witnessed a free and fair process of election, and it is very impressive," the Governor added.

