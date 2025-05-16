Nation is supreme, caste is insignificant: BJP leaders slam SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav over remarks on UP, Defence officers

New Delhi, May 16 A political storm has erupted following SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav’s controversial comments alleging caste and religion-based discrimination in Uttar Pradesh, mentioning senior Defence officials' caste.

The remarks have drawn sharp reactions from several BJP leaders, who accused Yadav of undermining the feeling of pride and unity in the nation brought by the actions of the Indian armed forces.

BJP leader Danish Azad Ansari said, “The SP has always tried to break and divide society. Today, when the entire nation is proud of the bravery of our armed forces, Ram Gopal Yadav should be appreciating that, instead of making such divisive comments. He should be grateful, not critical.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad strongly rejected Yadav’s statement. “This is not appropriate. In the name of the nation, all castes, religions, and communities are united. The nation is supreme, caste is insignificant,” he said.

“They should thank our government, which has provided opportunities to all sections of society. When in power, they oppressed Dalits, and now in Opposition, they pretend to love them. I myself experienced this discrimination in 2015. People supporting the Nishad name were beaten. Such statements are unacceptable,” he said.

BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi also weighed in, stressing on national unity. “We are all citizens of India. We should be proud of anyone who works for the country, irrespective of caste or religion. Our daughters like Sofiya Qureshi have made the nation proud and 140 crore Indians salute such brave individuals. No one should be demoralised through such divisive statements.”

The controversy erupted after Yadav stated on social media platform X, “If these abusers had come to know that Vyomika Singh is Jatav and Air Marshal Awadhesh Bharti is Yadav, then they would not have refrained from abusing these officers also.”

He further wrote that “in some states of North India, particularly Uttar Pradesh, false cases are being filed based on religion, caste and class. Properties are seized and encounters carried out using the same bias. Even the postings of officials are being done on such grounds.”

BJP leaders were quick to respond, denouncing Yadav’s statement as divisive and inappropriate.

The BJP has positioned Yadav’s comments as an attempt to communalise and caste-politicise matters related to national defence, a domain that traditionally transcends political and social divides.

