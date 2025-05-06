Nation ready to respond to Pak, mock drill is part of our preparedness: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi, May 6 BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain has said that India is fully prepared to give a strong and fitting response to Pakistan in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, emphasising that the upcoming mock drill is part of national preparedness against any nefarious designs by the enemy.

Speaking to IANS, Hussain stated, “Pakistan conspired in the Pahalgam terror attack to divide us. Our country is confident in its Prime Minister, its military, and its government. The nation must stay ready. A mock drill is being conducted tomorrow so that if the enemy attempts any misadventure, we know how to respond swiftly. This mock drill is part of that preparedness. Pakistan will get a strong, strict response.”

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs notification to the states, the mock drill will be held across the country's 244 Civil Defence districts on Wednesday. "The conduct of the exercise is planned up to the village level. This exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence mechanisms across all States and Union Territories," said the notice.

Hussain also took aim at Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani for his recent remarks suggesting that India should not stop Pakistan’s water.

“Madani should know that Pakistan has shed our blood, and yet he says we should not even stop their water? Not just water, we will stop the wind! Now, no plane can cross through the air. No trade can take place through the sea. We will also teach Pakistan a lesson on land,” Hussain said.

Reacting to Congress leaders mocking the Rafale jets, Hussain accused the party of acting irresponsibly.

"The Congress party is compromising national interests. After the heinous incident in Pahalgam on April 22, where people were killed based on their religion and recitation of the 'Kalma', it is clear that Pakistan's conspiracy to divide India on religious lines was thwarted by our strong response. While the Congress claims to stand with the nation, leaders like Siddaramaiah oppose war, and ministers mock the Pulwama attack and our retaliation. Ajay Rai mocked Rafale, it’s the language of Pakistan. The country is angry at the Congress, and if they don’t stop, the people will teach them a lesson,” he warned.

