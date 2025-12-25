Nation remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 101st birth anniversary, leaders hail his legacy of good governance

New Delhi, Dec 25 Tributes poured in on the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Wednesday, a day that is also observed as Good Governance Day, as leaders across the political spectrum remembered him as a visionary statesman who strengthened Indian politics and continues to inspire the Modi government’s resolve of building a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Vajpayee is remembered as one of India’s most respected leaders, who served as Prime Minister three times and played a crucial role in shaping the country’s political and strategic direction.

Widely regarded as a statesman with a rare combination of political acumen and moral authority, his leadership legacy continues to resonate across generations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid rich tributes to the former Prime Minister, highlighting his contribution to Indian politics and governance.

In a post on X, Shah said, “Atal ji, through the establishment of the BJP, provided Indian politics with a political alternative that places the nation’s interest and cultural nationalism above all.”

“Whether it was to make India a nuclear-powered nation or to realise good governance, under his leadership, the NDA government presented a governance model that advanced heritage and science together before the country. Atal ji is such a powerful signature of public service and organisational strength in Indian politics that he can never be forgotten,” he added.

Union Health Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda described Vajpayee as an inspiration for crores of party workers, calling him “the Ajatshatru of Indian politics, the embodiment of good governance.”

Paying homage to the former Prime Minister on X, Nadda said, “The revered Atal Ji dedicated his life to building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India. From the establishment of the Bharatiya Janata Party to shaping crores of workers, he awakened the consciousness of nationalism. During his tenure as the country’s Prime Minister, the nuclear tests at Pokhran and India’s victory in the Kargil War showcased India’s strategic power on the world stage.”

He further added that Vajpayee’s ideas continue to guide the nation’s future path.

“His great ideas and works on national resurgence, good governance, and welfare of the poor will always provide new energy to the resolve of building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the BJP chief said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to Vajpayee, remembering him as a leader who upheld democratic values and institutional integrity.

“His life was a symbol of national service, democratic values, and the finest traditions of good governance. Atal ji’s visionary leadership set an example of good governance based on accountability, transparency, and inclusive development, which continues to guide India even today,” Singh said in a social media post.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar remembered the former Prime Minister as a towering figure in Indian public life.

Paying his tributes, EAM Jaishankar said, “A nationalist icon and distinguished statesman, his legacy in strengthening India’s democracy, economy, security and infrastructure will always be remembered.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor