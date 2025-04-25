Nation stands with him: BJP's Dilip Ghosh hopeful of BSF Jawan's safe return from Pakistan

New Delhi, April 25 In a tense development along the India-Pakistan border after the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan Rangers detained a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan for allegedly crossing the international boundary.

Expressing hope for his safe return, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday remarked that the entire nation stands with him.

Speaking to IANS, Ghosh said, "The incident, whether accidental or otherwise, occurred in an area where it's difficult to determine the exact boundary, especially when patrolling through forests and mountains. One must remain cautious in such situations. Given the current tension between the two countries, both sides are more active, and our military is fully prepared."

He further drew a parallel with a previous high-profile case: "If this incident was an accident, the central government is handling the situation diplomatically, just as they did when our fighter pilot, Abhinandan, was safely brought back. I am confident that he will also return safely as well, and the entire nation stands with our armed forces."

The incident took place near the Punjab border and is believed to have occurred while the jawan was on routine patrol. Officials confirmed on Thursday that the jawan inadvertently crossed over into Pakistani territory and was subsequently taken into custody by the Rangers.

Efforts are currently underway for his safe and swift release. "Dialogue between the border forces of both countries is ongoing to ensure the jawan's return," an official stated.

The incident comes amidst heightened tensions following a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Ghosh also addressed the nation's collective response to such attacks, stating, "It's a good thing that everyone is ready to respond to the terror with unity. In the past, there were different voices across the country. We used to see such scenes in Bangladesh, where our BSF was called, captured, and treated brutally. Those days are gone now. Bangladesh will straighten up, Pakistan will straighten up, and I believe that this will be the last violent incident in Jammu and Kashmir."

