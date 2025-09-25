Nation, state moving ahead on path shown by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay: Tripura CM Saha

Agartala, Sep 25 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday that his government has been running under the vision and aspiration of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

Addressing a gathering, organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay, the Chief Minister said that he was a keen politician and patriot who always thought about the culture, tradition, and development of the people of India.

CM Saha said that the country and the state are moving forward in the direction stipulated by him.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay emphasised that honesty should be our policy while maintaining public life and running the government, he stated.

Remembering his contribution and lifestyle, the Chief Minister said that he was the great son of Mother India and the initiator of Integral Humanism.

In a social media post extending his homage, CM Saha said: “Paid floral tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji, founder member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and proponent of Integral Humanism, on his birth anniversary.

“His entire life was devoted to national service, organisation, and the preservation of Indian culture. His vision of Antyodaya will forever inspire us to serve the last person in the queue and work for an inclusive society,” said Saha.

The function was organised by the Information and Culture Affairs (ICA) Department of Tripura government at the Muktadhara Auditorium here.

The Chief Minister said that Tripura being the fourth smallest state among the eight Northeastern states secured second position in the per capita income category and also in GSDP.

He added that during 2023-24, Tripura's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased by 14.21 per cent, securing second position among the eight Northeastern states.

The GSDP and per capita income depend on rural economic development, and the government has been working on this, he said, adding: “We have to develop villages in an overall way. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government came to power, our government has been working for rural development, starting from drinking water, education, health, and other basic sectors.

"Through the combined efforts, we want to make a 'Atmanirbhar Tripura' and self-reliant of each citizen. Through innovation, India will take to the global arena in artificial intelligence, space exploration, biotechnology and the renewable energy sector," CM Saha said.

Rajya Sabha Member Rajib Bhattacharya, Secretary of the ICA Department Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, Vice Chairman of the State-level Cultural Advisory Committee Subrata Chakraborty, Director of the ICA Department Bimbisar Bhattacharya, and other dignitaries were present in the event.

