Nation welcomes revamped GST rates, calls for ‘Swadeshi’ adoption

New Delhi, Sep 22 People across India have welcomed the revamped Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, hailed as the "next-generation GST" or "GST Bachat Utsav". The sweeping reforms, aimed at easing the tax burden on essential commodities, have not only sparked public optimism but also reignited calls for adopting the 'Swadeshi' movement.

In Delhi, locals on Monday expressed enthusiasm for the revised GST slabs and voiced strong support for homegrown products. The reduction in GST rates has encouraged many to promote the use of indigenous goods, emphasising the economic benefits of keeping wealth within the nation.

"Swadeshi is essential. If we adopt Swadeshi, the country’s money stays within the country. The new 5 per cent GST rate has made many products cheaper, and that's something people are already noticing,” said Kamal, a local shopkeeper.

“With the new GST rates, we’ll be able to provide affordable products to the public."

In Bhopal, both consumers and retailers echoed similar sentiments, appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to overhaul the GST structure. The changes are expected to reduce the prices of everyday items, including dairy products, bringing much-needed relief to the average citizen.

"This is a commendable move by the Prime Minister. It will significantly reduce inflation and benefit the general public," said Rahul Mishra, a resident of the Madhya Pradesh capital.

"This kind of reform will brighten up the market ahead of the festive season."

Another local vendor added, “Milk, curd, paneer -- all essential daily items -- will now become more affordable. While some shops still have older stock, we expect companies to revise prices soon. Either way, the impact on MRP will be visible."

In Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, the GST reform has created a festive buzz. Residents noted a sharp decline in vehicle traffic related to sand transportation, interpreting it as an indirect sign of price drops and market stabilisation—a timely relief ahead of the festivals.

Meanwhile, in Bihar’s capital Patna, the implementation of the new GST rates brought a visible wave of cheer. Housewives expressed particular delight, noting the potential savings in household budgets during the upcoming festive season.

"This is a well-thought-out decision. The Finance Minister and the Prime Minister deserve applause," said Yogesh Jha.

"The exemption in GST is a positive step that will benefit every household."

Shivani Bhargava, a local resident, added, “The GST on women’s clothing, mobile phones, refrigerators, and more has been reduced. These are real savings for common people. It's a big relief.”

India's revamped Goods and Services Tax system was implemented on Monday by reducing taxes on around 370 products, including daily essentials and lifesaving medicines.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the overhaul aims to inject approximately Rs 2 lakh crore into the economy by increasing the disposable income of consumers.

Over 50 items, including UHT milk, khakhras, pre-packaged paneer, and breads like chapatis and parathas, will now fall under a zero-tax bracket due to the new structure.

Thirty-three essential drugs and therapies for conditions including cancer and rare diseases are now exempt from GST, while the tax rate on numerous other medicines has been reduced from 12 per cent to zero. Medical devices, such as diagnostic kits and glucometers, now incur a GST of just 5 per cent.

The levy on stationery items for schools and offices, including erasers, pencils, notebooks, and maps, has been removed. Prices for several consumer staples have dropped, including butter, biscuits, condensed milk, namkeen, jams, ketchup, juices, dry fruits, ghee, ice cream, and sausages.

Dry fruits and nuts, including almonds, cashews, pistachios, and dates, will now be taxed at 5 per cent instead of 12 per cent.

