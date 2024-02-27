National award winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's driving license to be suspended

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27 National and state award winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's driving license is all set to be suspended, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Regional Transport Authority officials, the actor’s vehicle had knocked down a two-wheeler at Kochi last year and despite three notices to him, he has not responded.

The transport authorities last year first served a notice to him on why further action should not be taken and he did not reply to it, and two more similar notices went unanswered.

The actor’s license will now be suspended for three months.

The actor, popularly known as Suraj, burst into the Malayalam films in the 2000s after being a popular mimicry artiste. Once getting a foothold in the Malayalam films as a comedian, he established himself not just doing comedy roles but also serious roles, which enabled him to become an integral part of the Malayalam film industry.

