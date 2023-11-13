National Cadet Corps organises Nagaland leg of car rally

New Delhi, Nov 13 The National Cadet Corps (NCC) on Sunday organised the Nagaland leg of the car rally, which is a part of the commemoration of its 75th Raising Day this year.

Lt Gen H.S. Sahi, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps flagged off the Nagaland leg of the car rally on Sunday at Rangapahar Military Station, an official said.

Led by the Additional Director General (ADG), Major Gen Gagan Deep, the car rally was first flagged off from Shillong on November 6, and will culminate at Guwahati on November 26, covering a distance of 3500 km across six northeastern states.

As many as 26 cadets with equal representation of boys and girls from all groups of NER Directorate along with their instructors participated in the car rally, the official added.

Addressing the cadets before the flag-off, the Corps Commander lauded the contribution of NCC in nation-building.

He also interacted with the cadets participating in the car rally and explained the importance of the role of youth in nation-building.

On the occasion, Major Gen Gagan Deep, ADG, NCC Directorate NER, emphasised that the aim of the rally was to instil a sense of camaraderie, leadership, sportsmanship and adventure along with imbibing the spirit of patriotism amongst the youth and uphold the values of NCC.

