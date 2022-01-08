National capital Delhi is experiencing heavy rain and thunderstorms

Delhi and its nearby area are witnessing heavy rainfall with thunderstorms on Saturday, morning.

India Meteorological Department said through a tweet, that the "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Delhi NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat (UP) and Tizara (Rajasthan),"

This rain has caused a more cool temperature in several parts of Delhi, even the homeless people have to take refuge in night shelters, due to sudden and unseasonal rain. There will be a cloudy sky till 9th January, the weather department predicted.

On the other hand, the air quality in the city is still poor even become poorer on Friday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the national capital experienced intermittent rain spells, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 273.