National Farmer’s Day 2023: Know Its Significance and History

India observes National Farmer's Day, known as Kisan Diwas, on December 23, recognizing farmers as the backbone of the country. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and aims to raise awareness about farmers' significant contributions to the nation's socio-economic development. In states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, where agriculture is a vital occupation, the day is actively observed with awareness campaigns and drives educating people about the farmers' role in the Indian economy.

History of National Farmer's Day: Born in 1902 in Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Chaudhary Charan Singh served as the Prime Minister of India from 1979 to 1980. Renowned for his pioneering work in promoting farmers' welfare, he introduced several schemes to support them. In 2001, the government decided to mark his birth anniversary as Kisan Diwas to recognize his contributions to the agriculture sector and the welfare of farmers. Charan Singh, who also served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh twice, played a crucial role in reshaping land reforms in the state. In 1939, he proposed the Debt Redemption Bill, liberating farmers from the clutches of moneylenders. Additionally, he authored several books on zamindari abolition and land reforms. In 1978, Charan Singh established the Kisan Trust, a non-political and non-profit organization aimed at educating rural communities about injustice and fostering solidarity among them.

Significance of National Farmer's Day: Events organized on National Farmer's Day provide a platform for farmers to discuss their needs and goals. This is particularly important as farmers often find themselves in cycles of crises, sometimes leading to dire consequences. The day serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by farmers and encourages a broader conversation to better understand and address their struggles.

Theme:

This year's theme resonates with the ever-evolving landscape of agriculture. It calls for recognizing the crucial role of innovation and sustainable practices in ensuring food security for future generations. From adopting water-saving techniques to embracing eco-friendly fertilizers, farmers are the stewards of our land, and their choices impact not only their livelihoods but also the health of our planet.

Quotes By Chaudhary Charan Singh: