National Herald case: 800 Congress workers detained in 3 days

Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president and MP from Wayanad in Kerala, is being investigated by the Central Investigation Agency for the third day in a row in the National Herald case. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday lashed out at the Delhi Police for cracking down on party workers and leaders. He alleged that the Delhi Police was acting on a tip-off from the central government and had beaten up party workers.

Surjewala said,"In an act of absolute goondaism perpetuated by Delhi police at stance of govt, they entered Congress office & beat up workers. This is criminal trespass. Their goondaism has reached its zenith. This won't be tolerated & will be accounted for.

"We demand an FIR be lodged, they be suspended & disciplinary inquiry be initiated. Today all Congress leaders will hold press conferences. Tomorrow Congress will gherao all Raj Bhavans across India. Protests will also be held at all District levels day after tomorrow," said Surjewala.

On the police action, Randeep Sujrewala tweeted that the whole country is watching this orgy of terror and atrocities. Modiji, Amit Shah and Delhi Police, everything will be remembered. He also said that after the atrocities on the Chief Minister, MPs, former Union Ministers, senior leaders and women, the Congress, now the main opposition party in the country, was attacked.

On the other hand, the Delhi Police has denied the allegation of beating Congress workers. Delhi Police Special Law and Order DP Hooda said, "Even today, Congress workers have come to some places, but some people did not listen to us." About 150 people have been arrested from various places. About 800 people have been detained so far in three days, he said. "We had told the Congress officials that if you want to protest, you can go to Jantar Mantar, but their demand was not met," Hooda said. Whatever their allegation, it is wrong.