National-level kabaddi player held in murder case

New Delhi, April 30 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a national-level kabaddi player, identified as Dinesh alias Dhillu, for his alleged involvement in a number of criminal cases, including murder and extortion.

Dhillu is said to be an aide of dreaded inter-state gangsters Kaushal, Monu Lalheri and Naveen Bali.

On April 28, on the basis of a secret information received by the Special Cell, a raid was conducted at Hirankudna village from where the accused was held. A pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

"As per the directions of his mentor from jail, Dhillu was planning to eliminate the members of rival gangs. Recently, the Haryana police had declared a cash reward of Rs 5,000 for his arrest in a case related to the murder of his wife," the police said.

In January this year, the accused along with one of his associates, Satyawan, allegedly killed a man named Rohtash in Rohtak to avenge the murder of their aide.

"Dhillu represented Haryana at the junior national kabaddi championship. During his graduation, he came in contact with dreaded gangsters Monu Lalheri, Kaushal and Naveen Bali. He was involved in various cases of murder and other heinous crimes," the police said.

