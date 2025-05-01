National Livestock Mission sparks rural innovation: MP youth leads the way

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh), May 1 Rahul Chauhan, a young resident of Ichhapur village in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district, has set a remarkable example of self-reliance by starting goat and poultry farming under the Central government's National Livestock Mission. This scheme was launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This scheme has not only empowered Rahul Chauhan economically but has also inspired other youth in his village. They are also set to follow his model.

Rahul received a loan of Rs 1 crore under the scheme, which included a 50 per cent subsidy. With this financial support, he established a modern goat farm on his land, where he now successfully raises over 550 goats.

His farm is home to high-quality goat breeds such as Jamunapari, Barbari, Black Bengal, Sirohi, and Beetal. In addition to goat farming, Rahul is also engaged in native poultry farming and cattle rearing, which together produce milk, meat, eggs, and organic manure. The goat dung and urine are significantly improving the soil fertility of his farmland, thereby boosting agricultural productivity.

Rahul said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Livestock Mission has made me self-reliant. Today, I not only sustain my livelihood but also motivate other youth in my village to take up this business. I am sincerely grateful to PM Modi."

Dr. Heera Singh Bhawar, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry, said that Rahul was provided both technical and financial assistance under the scheme. He added, “Rahul’s initiative is a living example of how government schemes, when implemented correctly, can transform the lives of rural youth.”

Village elder Purushottam Rajaram praised Rahul, saying: “He is an educated young man from our village. Despite his qualifications, he chose goat farming over a job. Through animal husbandry and agriculture, he’s earning well and providing employment to migrant workers. People from outside come to visit his project. He earns Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh annually. We thank Prime Minister Modi for supporting such ventures."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor