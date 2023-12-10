National Lok Adalat resolves 75,626 cases in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 10 A total of 75,626 cases were resolved and Rs 10.35 crore amount was settled in the National Lok Adalat held here.

The National Lok Adalat was organised by the legal service authorities under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on Saturday.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary and CJM Lalita Patwardhan said that the National Lok Adalat was organised in which civil, bank recovery cases and various cases pending in the courts, including criminal and matrimonial, were heard.

"To settle various cases in Lok Adalat, 24 benches were set up in the District Court Gurugram and one bench each in the sub-divisional level court located at Pataudi and Sohna.

"The resolution of cases at Lok Adalats allows litigants to avoid costs and delays associated with the courts-based justice system and reduces case pendency of the courts,” she said.

As per the information received from the DLSA Gurugram around 75,626 cases were resolved on Saturday and Rs 10.35 crore amount was settled.”

“In this Lok Adalat, cases involving compoundable offences, revenue cases, bank recovery cases, motor accident claims, cheque bounce cases, labour disputes, matrimonial disputes (except divorce cases), and other civil cases were taken up,” CJM Patwardhan said.

