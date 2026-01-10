National outrage over Atishi ‘insulting’ Sikh Gurus: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, Jan 10 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday that across the country, including Punjab and Delhi, there is widespread anger within the Sikh community over Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi ‘insulting’ Sikh Gurus.

He said the anger is linked to the Punjab Police giving a clean chit to Delhi’s Leader of Opposition, Atishi, without viewing the original recording of the Delhi Assembly in which she purportedly used disrespectful language for the Sikh Guru.

Due to the anger prevailing in the Sikh community, the AAP leadership has kept Atishi hidden in Goa, and that is why MP Sanjay Singh has taken up the responsibility for defending her, he said.

Sachdeva said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always worked to uphold and enhance the respect of the Sikh community — whether it was opening the corridor to Shri Kartarpur Sahib or recently organising the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib — and therefore today the Sikh community of the country holds him in the highest esteem.

The Delhi BJP President said that MP Sanjay Singh, who has come forward to defend Atishi, must answer how the Punjab Police gave her a clean chit without seeing the original recording of the Delhi Assembly proceedings.

Sachdeva said that AAP MLAs kept demanding for two days that the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly investigate the video posted on X by Minister Kapil Mishra, and when the Speaker accepted the demand for an inquiry, why was a clean chit issued overnight by the Punjab Police?

The Delhi BJP President said that very soon the report of the inquiry ordered by the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly into the video recording of Atishi’s remarks in the Assembly will be made public, and after that, the AAP leadership will have to dismiss the legislator from Kalkaji.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the people of Delhi are astonished after watching the drama of AAP leaders visiting Rajghat and holding press conferences.

The press conference was held following an attempt to secure a clean chit from the Punjab Police for former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who made an objectionable remark against Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, said Kapoor.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson said that the people of Delhi want to know where Atishi has been missing since the afternoon of January 6, after making objectionable remarks in the Assembly.

