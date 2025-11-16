National Press Day: CM Stalin hails media as democracy's last line of defence

Chennai, Nov 16 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Sunday marked National Press Day with a powerful call to safeguard the independence of the media, describing it as the "indispensable force" that keeps democratic values alive even when institutions face pressure from those in power.

In a strongly worded message, CM Stalin said that the role of journalists has become even more crucial in the current political climate, where, according to him, several institutions across the country have been "bent or captured" by the Union government.

At such a time, he said, it is the press that continues to act as a watchdog, ensuring that democracy does not lose its footing.

He praised journalists who, despite facing "intimidation", pressure and attempts to stifle "dissent", continue to report fearlessly on issues of public importance.

He pointed out that the work of the press - often carried out under challenging circumstances - remains essential for transparency and accountability in governance.

Without such scrutiny, CM Stalin said, democratic functioning would be severely compromised.

The Chief Minister emphasised that a free, independent and vibrant media is not merely a democratic ideal but a necessity.

He argued that press freedom should be protected at all costs, as it is the only way to uphold the spirit of the Constitution and empower citizens with the information they need to make informed choices.

CM Stalin also used the occasion to remind journalists of their historic role in defending civil liberties and amplifying people's voices, especially during times when dissent is discouraged.

The media, he said, must continue to stand firm in resisting suppression and safeguarding truth.

Reiterating the DMK's long-standing position on media freedom, CM Stalin said his government remains committed to supporting independent journalism and ensuring that Tamil Nadu continues to be a space where journalists can work without fear.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor