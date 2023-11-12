National security at risk: Implications of personal data breaches

New Delhi, Nov 12 In an era dominated by digital connectivity, the recent surge in personal data breaches has raised significant concerns regarding national security. As people and organisations increasingly rely on digital platforms to store and manage sensitive information, the potential consequences of a breach extend far beyond individual privacy concerns.

The question on everyone's mind now is: are there any national security implications associated with personal data breaches?

The immediate fallout of a personal data breach is often centered on the compromise of private information. This can include details such as social security numbers, financial records, and personal addresses. However, the broader impact extends beyond the person, impacting the very fabric of national security.

Cyber Espionage and State-Sponsored Attacks

As per experts, national security agencies are increasingly wary of the role personal data breaches play in cyber espionage and state-sponsored attacks. Adversarial nations have recognised the value of acquiring personal data to build profiles on individuals, which can then be exploited for intelligence gathering or strategic advantage. Such information can be used to target government officials, military personnel, and individuals with access to critical infrastructure.

Critical Infrastructure Vulnerabilities

Personal data breaches can expose vulnerabilities within a nation's critical infrastructure. If personal information related to key personnel in critical sectors, such as energy, transportation, or healthcare, falls into the wrong hands, it could be leveraged to orchestrate targeted attacks. The potential to disrupt essential services poses a direct threat to national security.

Economic Espionage and Competitive Advantage

Beyond governmental concerns, personal data breaches have significant economic implications.

"Stolen information can be exploited for economic espionage, providing adversaries with an inside track on corporate strategies, trade secrets, and intellectual property. This not only undermines the economic strength of a nation but can also erode its competitive advantage on the global stage," say experts.

Weaponization of Information

The weaponization of personal data is a growing concern. Malicious actors can manipulate information obtained from data breaches to influence public opinion, sow discord, or even manipulate political processes. In an era where information is a powerful tool, the compromise of personal data can be leveraged to destabilise nations from within.

According tothe International Commission on Cyber Security Law Chairman Pavan Duggal, senior lawyer and cyber security expert, there are many national security implications whenever there's a cyber security breach.

“We should not only think of cyber security breach as just a breach of a computer system or a network of a company. Ultimately, this has to be seen in the broader perspective of the national security of the nation per se. Because ultimately, when a cyber security breach takes place. It's not just targeting the entity which is being breached, but ultimately it's even trying to target the country where the entity is located for the purpose of regulatory impacting the national security of that country,” says Duggal.

“For example, once in Bombay, we found the western grid that was targeted by a cyber security breach. So that was not just a case of a mere breach of the western grid, it was also a breach which was aimed to impact the sovereignty, security, or integrity of India. So a number of times, there are national cyber security ramifications and they have to be seen in that particular regard,” says Duggal.

