National Security conference concludes with call for unified strategy, vigilance

New Delhi, July 26 The eighth edition of the National Security Strategies Conference (NSSC) concluded in New Delhi on Saturday with a comprehensive address by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, marking a pivotal moment in India’s evolving internal security framework.

The conference, held on Kargil Vijay Diwas, paid tribute to fallen soldiers and lauded the Armed Forces and Border Security Force for their role in Operation Sindoor—a decisive counter-terror mission that reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.

The Home Minister emphasised that India’s emergence as the world’s fourth-largest economy brings with it complex security challenges. He called for a robust, real-time data-sharing ecosystem and directed the formation of integrated teams comprising central and state agencies to develop and monitor national security strategies.

The programme concluded with a message that police forces of all states and central investigative agencies should move forward with the goal of becoming the best in the world, and to address the challenges facing the nation, a reliable ecosystem for real-time data sharing must be established. Also, all agencies must make a security-first approach, habitual alertness, and coordination an integral part of their working methodology.

Young police officers across states will be engaged in brainstorming sessions to address emerging threats, with national databases such as NATGRID, NIDAAN, iMoT, and the CBI’s fugitive tracker incorporated into training modules.

Highlighting the Modi government’s success in resolving long-standing regional issues, the Home Minister stressed that the next five to ten years will be critical for India’s development and security. He urged police forces to adopt the motto of ‘Suraksha, Sajagta and Samanvay’ (Security, Alertness and Coordination) and called for a unified approach to implementing new criminal laws and combating narcotics.

A top-to-bottom and bottom-up strategy was proposed to dismantle drug cartels and expedite the extradition of narco-offenders. Police stations, described as the nerve centres of intelligence gathering, were instructed to establish credible platforms for real-time information exchange.

The Union Home Minister also underscored the importance of protecting citizens’ lives, property, and dignity, urging police forces to strive for excellence and foster healthy competition. He called for coordinated efforts between DGPs and state administrations to implement over 300 development schemes in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas and emphasised the need to secure smaller seaports to prevent infiltration and smuggling.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to national resilience, inter-agency coordination, and proactive policing, positioning India’s security apparatus to meet the demands of a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.

