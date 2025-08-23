National Space Day today: UP schools celebrate with launch of new NCERT module

New Delhi, Aug 23 As the nation celebrates the second National Space Day on Saturday, schools across Uttar Pradesh (UP) are marking the significant milestone in India’s space journey by fostering scientific curiosity among students with the launch of the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT's) new educational module titled ‘India – A Rising Space Power.’

National Space Day commemorates the historic soft landing of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission on the Moon’s South Pole on August 23, 2023, a feat that made India the first country to reach the lunar South Pole and only the fourth nation to achieve a successful moon landing.

To mark this occasion, the NCERT's new educational module titled ‘India – A Rising Space Power’ will be introduced in classrooms across UP.

This module is designed to showcase India’s journey in space science, from early innovations to modern-day achievements, and will highlight key missions such as Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, and the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

Special events are being organised in all government-run primary, upper primary, composite schools, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in the state.

These include science exhibitions, interactive sessions with space experts, classroom discussions, and educational assemblies centred on India’s contributions to space exploration.

The goal is to inspire young minds to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), while instilling pride in the country’s achievements.

Digital platforms such as DIKSHA, NISHTHA, and the India on the Moon portal are also being integrated into today’s celebrations to provide accessible, high-quality content related to space science and innovation.

This year’s theme for National Space Day 2025, 'Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan: Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities,' captures the essence of India's scientific heritage and future ambitions.

It connects the ancient astronomical legacy of scholars like Aryabhatta with the cutting-edge advancements of modern Indian space missions, emphasising the continuity of knowledge and innovation.

The celebration of National Space Day was initiated in 2024 to honor Chandrayaan-3’s success and to motivate the younger generation to take pride in India’s scientific progress.

