National Sports Day: Gujarat CM felicitates athletes and coaches in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 29 On the occasion of National Sports Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Friday, felicitated more than 20 sportspersons and coaches for their achievements in various disciplines at a special ceremony organised by the Sports Journalists' Association of Gujarat (SJAG) at Karnavati Club in Ahmedabad.

Olympic gold medallist and Padma Shri awardee Mirabai Chanu attended the event as a guest of honour, inspiring athletes with her presence.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Patel said, "Sportsmanship is an essential element in any game. Recognising athletes and coaches for their contribution on National Sports Day is a matter of pride for all of us."

He added that this year's celebration carries special significance for Gujarat, as the Union government has approved Ahmedabad's bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030.

"With world-class stadiums, modern training facilities and a vibrant sports culture, Ahmedabad is well-prepared to be an ideal host city," the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Patel highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision had transformed India's sports culture over the past two decades.

He recalled how PM Modi launched the Khel Mahakumbh in Gujarat in 2010 under the motto 'Khele Te Khile' (Those who play, shine).

The latest edition, Khel Mahakumbh 3.0, saw record participation of more than 71 lakh athletes.

On this occasion, CM Patel also announced the registration launch for Khel Mahakumbh 2025.

Over the years, Gujarat has witnessed massive expansion in sports infrastructure.

From just three sports complexes in 2002, the state now boasts 24.

Major projects include a multi-utility sports centre at Naranpura, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave spread across 233 acres near the Narendra Modi Stadium, and multiple regional facilities aimed at nurturing grassroots talent.

The Chief Minister also noted recent steps by the Centre, including the passage of the National Sports Administration Bill 2025 and the National Anti-Doping Research Bill 2025 in Parliament, as well as the unveiling of Sports Policy 2025 to make India a global sporting powerhouse and strengthen its Olympic bid for 2036.

At the ceremony, athletes and coaches across categories were felicitated, with Emerging Player awards going to Amayra Varun Patel (Karate), Arhan Harsh (Swimming) and Anya Patel (Billiards).

The Players of the Game included Ruchit Mori (Athletics), Avantika Negi (Gymnastics), Krishnapalsinh Gohil and Havisha Bajaj (Basketball), Dhruvil Patel (Volleyball), Mohammad Murtuza Vaniya (Deaf Shooting) and Khushbu Saroj (Football).

The Pride of Gujarat Awards were conferred on Aniket Patel (Soft Tennis), Urvil Patel (Cricket), Dhvaj Haria (Billiards), Manush Shah (Table Tennis) and Vishwa Vasanwala (Chess).

In the Contribution to Sports category, honours went to boxing coach Maksudbhai, table tennis coach Kushal Sangatani and tennis mentor Shrimul Bhatt.

The evening also saw Lifetime Achievement Awards being presented to umpire Mahendra Pandya and veteran cricket coach M.S. Qureshi.

Mirabai Chanu praised Gujarat's sporting environment, saying, "The commitment to infrastructure and support here makes it a sports-loving state. Dedication, hard work, and focus on training are the true strengths of every athlete."

Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin said Gujarat was playing a key role in shaping India's sporting future, while Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibhaben Jain lauded SJAG for recognising emerging talent.

SJAG President Tushar Trivedi noted that the association, founded in 1994, has consistently worked to ensure Gujarat's sporting talent gets due recognition at the national level.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Director General of Sports Authority of Gujarat Sandeep Sangle, Indian Olympic Association Vice President Ajay Patel, and several sports journalists, coaches, and athletes.

