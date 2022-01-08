National Vision Board Day, know the intresting facts about this day

What's best than believing in our self and fulfilling our dreams, every day someone motivates us to see dreams and complete them, but do you know there is also a special day for this. Yes, you heard that right the nation has a special day for this, every year on the second Saturday of January the nation celebrates National Vision Board Day, this year the day falls on 8th January. The purpose behind this day is to encourage people to set their goals in life.

National Vision Board Day is based on “seeing is believing” so that one can imagine visualizing their lives on this day. The day was inspired by a group of friends who came together in 2010 to set goals and dream big. And the day was initiated by Kellan Lutz and Ryan Daly in June 2015 to help people to achieve their goals in a fun and creative way.

And this day is not only for a career but to visualize their relationships, business, art, travel. On this day people set 'Vision boards' to look at their life in a different way which is also called dream boards. The day is celebrated by creating a vision board. Just to make it easy to read with a colorful, and unique way to motivate you every day. And this idea somehow helps to implement a plan for your life.

Interesting Facts About National Vision Board Day: