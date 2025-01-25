National Voters’ Day: Delhi CEO urges first-time voters to boost polling on Feb 5

New Delhi, Jan 25 As part of the 15th National Voters’ Day on Saturday, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R. Alice Vaz called upon first-time voters to take part in the February 5 Assembly elections in large numbers.

“Voters are the backbone of a democracy. Our constant endeavour is to educate, motivate, facilitate, engage and empower voters so that they can play their democratic role more and more effectively,” said Vaz.

During the National Voters’ Day celebrations, Vaz launched a number of activities under the theme 'Nothing like voting, I vote for sure', to encourage, facilitate, and maximise voter participation, promote voter awareness and celebrate the importance of elections and democratic participation.

At the main function, several first-time voters were felicitated and given their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

Since 2011, January 25 has been commemorated as National Voters' Day across the country to celebrate the foundation day of the Election Commission of India.

The day is devoted to the country's voters and is intended to improve voter awareness and encourage their informed involvement in the electoral process, said an official of the Delhi election office.

The main event commenced with welcoming dignitaries -- Naved (radio jockey), Ankur Dhama (para-athlete) and Suvarna Raj (para-athlete) ECI Ambassador, following the lighting of the auspicious lamp by CEO Delhi.

The programme also involved taking the pledge: "We, the citizens of India, having abiding faith in democracy, hereby pledge to uphold the democratic traditions of our country and the dignity of free, fair and peaceful elections, and to vote in every election fearlessly and without being influenced by considerations of religion, race, caste, community, language or any inducement.”

Certificates of achievement and cash prizes for the competition, namely the 15th National Voters’ Day Delhi Election Quiz-2025 competition, were also distributed by the CEO of Delhi.

The competition saw enthusiastic participation, with prizes awarded to the top three winners from each of the 11 districts. The winners were awarded the first prize of Rs 10,000, the second prize of Rs 7,000, and the third prize of Rs 5,000.

Awards for the Best Electoral Practices were given to 16 achievers at the state and district levels, for their outstanding performance in election management.

Three DEOs namely Kinni Singh, IAS (DEO-West), Mekala Chaitanya Prasad, IAS (DEO-South) and Amol Srivastava, IAS (DEO-East) were also awarded for Election Management and Voter’s Education & Electoral Participation, Election Management, IT initiatives, Election Management and innovative measures.

Two ERO/AERO were awarded in the Best Performing ERO/AERO Officer Category, five BLOs were awarded in the Best Performing BLO Category. In addition to this, the Special Category Award was given to six officers/officials of the CEO (HQ).

