National Youth Day: Rural innovator from Rajasthan signifies rise of ‘Young India’

Jaipur, Jan 12 Every year, National Youth Day is celebrated on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand, one of the greatest thinkers and leaders of his time, as well as future generations.

Swami Vivekananda believed that the future of a nation is shaped by the strength, confidence, and character of its young minds and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm for over a decade, this resolve is taking firm shape and also reaping the fruits, in the profound success of the nation’s young achievers and innovators.

Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, shared the journey of Hitendra Singh, a young space enthusiast from Bhitwara village in Pali district of Rajasthan.

Hitendra, since his childhood, wanted to become an astronaut, and he saw his dreams firming up and also taking flight after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the video shared by Modi Story, Hitendra reminisces about his rural origins and also about his desire to become a space scientist.

“When I used to look at the stars in the sky, I was filled with the desire to become an astronaut,” he said.

Today, he has founded Spantrik, a space technology start-up that works on reusable rocket systems.

Hitendra Singh was among the 10 innovators selected from over 3,000 entries to participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue at Bharat Mandapam on National Youth Day, representing the space sector.

He was invited to showcase his company’s patented, in-house developed technology to the Prime Minister.

According to Singh, the Prime Minister interacted closely with the ideas presented by young innovators and also spoke about the long-term goals for India’s space sector, including the role of the private sector.

“Our conversation with the Prime Minister was very inspiring. After meeting him, we were encouraged to plan for the next 50 years and not just five years,” he said.

He also thanked the govt for launching Startup India Seed Fund, under which ‘Spantrik’ got a Rs 20 lakh grant to develop its rocket engine.

Recalling PM Modi’s message at the inauguration of IN-SPACe, he said that “there should be no space between a common man and space science.”

Notably, the government has launched several initiatives to promote entrepreneurship, innovation and participation in emerging sectors such as space, reinforcing that the young generation serves as active partners in building a developed India.

